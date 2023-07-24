A Real Life Horror Story Inspired Stranger Things' Beautifully Broken Eddie Munson

Despite having just 42 minutes of screentime throughout all of "Stranger Things," heavy metal-loving outcast Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is undoubtably a fan-favorite. The leader of Hawkins High School's "Dungeons and Dragons" club, Eddie's love of this allegedly "Satanic" tabletop game made him an easy target for his classmates and a social reject in the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

In "Stranger Things" Season 4, Eddie is implicated in the brutal murder of Hawkins cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) and is forced to flee the local police while trying to track down Chrissy's true killer. Although most "Stranger Things" fans will be familiar with Eddie's history as an outcast, most fans are probably unaware of the real-life murder case that inspired his tragic backstory. According to the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account, Eddie's story is loosely based on the experiences of writer and artist Damien Echols, a member of the West Memphis Three, who was convicted of killing three eight-year-old boys in Arkansas during the early 1990s.

Echols was a teenage metalhead and social outcast who was believed to have an interest in Satanism. His arrest and subsequent imprisonment were considered by many to be a gross miscarriage of justice, one fueled by the "Satanic Panic" of the 1980s. During his trial, a cult expert even testified that Echols' musical tastes and clothing were indicators of a Satanic cult affiliation, and in 1994, Echols was sentenced to death.