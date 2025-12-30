What The Cast Of The Justice League Animated Series Looks Like In Real Life
It's unlikely any superhero cartoon will ever top "Justice League." After the success of "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Superman: The Animated Series," Cartoon Network expanded the DC Animated Universe in 2001 by taking a chance on the world's greatest superheroes. With a stellar three-part opener, "Justice League" proved itself a cinematic-level wonder. With extended two-parters that felt ripped from the pages of DC Comics, the animated series was a hit with new and old fans alike.
In fact, "Justice League" was such a success that Cartoon Network launched a sequel series titled "Justice League Unlimited," extending its life for three more seasons through 2006. But while the show's creative minds, namely Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, Dan Riba, and Dwayne McDuffie, were instrumental in the direction of the animated triumph, it's the cast who truly left their mark.
Along with fan favorite Kevin Conroy continuing his nearly decade-long work as the Dark Knight, others such as George Newbern, Susan Eisenberg, and Phil LaMarr, among others, had their go at these comic icons. Together, they brought depth and soul to the Justice League, birthing the team's most iconic iteration to date. But where are they now?
George Newbern (Superman)
The de facto leader of the titular super friends, Superman is the public face of the Justice League that inspires the heroes to team up in the first place. The Man of Steel has been active in Metropolis for several years by the start of "Justice League," as some time has passed between the climactic end of his solo animated series. In many ways, Superman represents the pillars that all heroes build upon, and while not the first superhero in the DCAU, he is the first to step out of the shadows.
On "Justice League," the Last Son of Krypton is voiced by George Newbern, taking over from "Superman: The Animated Series" star Tim Daly. Newbern's strong vocals were perfect for the mature tone, giving Superman a strong-jawed cadence that forced others to take him seriously. It feels almost as if, after all he's endured over the years, Superman had grown a bit battle-hardened, keeping things closer to the chest.
Newbern reprised the role in four episodes of "The Batman," three animated DC features, and video games like "Injustice." Previously, he worked opposite Steve Martin and the late Diane Keaton in the "Father of the Bride" movies and was featured in a recurring capacity on "Scandal" before being promoted to a series regular in the show's final year. He's also tackled voice roles in the "Final Fantasy" and "Kingdom Hearts" franchises.
Kevin Conroy (Batman)
While Batman prides himself in being a Justice League "part-timer," the Dark Knight is established as a main fixture of the team from the show's opening moments. Cold and calculating, the masked detective holds his own against some of the League's most fearsome opponents without batting an eye. From the moment he first stepped into the titular role of "Batman: The Animated Series," it was clear that Kevin Conroy had a deeply personal connection to the Caped Crusader.
For 30 years, Conroy voiced the character on and off in various forms of media. Beyond the DCAU, he starred in the "Arkham" video games, countless direct-to-video features, and several animated projects. In addition, he's the only one of the "Justice League" cast to play the role in live-action, having done so in the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. To this day, there hasn't been a better or more recognizable take on the Dark Knight.
Conroy died in 2022 as a result of intestinal cancer. Though he featured in numerous other film and television projects over the years, it was his time as Batman that established his career. It was fitting, then, that one of his final performances was as the "Batman: The Animated Series" version of the Dark Knight in the animated film "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three," which was released posthumously in 2024.
Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman)
Hailing from the Paradise Island that is Themyscira, Princess Diana joined the world of men as their new protector, Wonder Woman, just in time to help stop an alien invasion. Wonder Woman serves as one of the more level-headed and peace-keeping members of the group, armed with compassion and warrior super-strength unmatched by her contemporaries.
There was no one better to voice Wonder Woman than Susan Eisenberg. The confident strength in her voice infused the heroine with grace and truth, so it's no wonder that Eisenberg has become something of the gold standard for the character. Although she was a voice actor before "Justice League," the animated series put her on the map and permanently associated her with the DC Comics staple.
Although she continues to lend her vocal talents to different animated series and video game franchises like "Mortal Kombat" and "Destiny," Eisenberg has reprised her Wonder Woman role on several occasions. She's returned in games like "Injustice" and "DC Universe Online," DC Nation short films, and animated films like "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse," "Justice League: Doom," and the post-"Justice League Unlimited" flick "Justice League vs. the Fatal Five," where she reunited with George Newbern and Kevin Conroy.
Phil LaMarr (Green Lantern)
"Justice League" ignored the Kyle Rayner version of Green Lantern introduced in "Superman: The Animated Series," replacing him instead with John Stewart, voiced masterfully by Phil LaMarr. Every live-action version of Green Lantern may fall short, but the animated version is the best of them all. A former Marine, Stewart is inducted into the Green Lantern Corps before the series begins, and proves himself time and again as its most capable member.
While LaMarr has appeared in live-action titles like "Pulp Fiction," "Real Steel," and "The Book of Boba Fett," it's his work in animation that made his name. Playing John Stewart — a role he reprised on "Static Shock," the "Injustice" video game franchise, and animated films "Superman: Red Son" and "Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse" — solidified his place among DC-related circles. However, he is arguably best known for voicing the titular hero on "Samurai Jack" and his long-stint as Hermes Conrad on "Futurama."
But "Justice League" was only the beginning. LaMarr voiced supporting characters on "The Batman," "Young Justice," "Harley Quinn," and the two-part "Watchmen" animated adaptation. Like Kevin Conroy, he also appeared in the Arrowverse, playing the villainous Malefic J'onzz on "Supergirl" and Rag Doll on "The Flash." The voice actor has also played roles in Marvel productions, namely various Spider-Man animated projects and even briefly appearing as a train passenger in "Spider-Man 2."
Michael Rosenbaum (The Flash)
The fast-talking and all-around fastest member of the Justice League, the Flash is the youthful heart who speaks his mind. Dubbed "The Fastest Man Alive," the crimson-clad speedball more than proves his worth, even while cracking jokes along the way. Consistent throughout the series and its sequel, Flash's quick-witted vigor is brought to life by none other than Michael Rosenbaum, who took over the role from Charlie Schlatter on "Superman: The Animated Series."
Rosenbaum is most famous for playing Lex Luthor on the hit WB-turned-CW series "Smallville." Pulling DC double-duty, Rosenbaum voiced the Flash during his tenure as the best live-action Lex yet — a fact poked fun at in the "Justice League Unlimited" episode "The Great Brain Robbery" when the two swap places. Rosenbaum's resume contains a hearty combination of live-action and voice work, having appeared in films like "Urban Legend" and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" while voicing characters in "Batman Beyond" and "Jackie Chan Adventures." He even teamed with James Gunn on numerous occasions, cameoing in the latter two "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and 2025's "Superman."
Additionally, Rosenbaum has lent his talents to video games like "Lollipop Chainsaw" and live-action sitcoms like Fox's "Breaking In." For two seasons, he played the main role of Buddy Dobbs on the TV Land dramedy "Impastor." He voiced the Flash again in "Justice League: Doom," video games like "Infinite Crisis" and "Lego DC Super-Villains," and even played Kid Flash on "Teen Titans."
Carl Lumbly (Martian Manhunter)
A soft-spoken Martian refugee escaping a war-torn planet, J'onn J'onzz, aka the Martian Manhunter, is one of the Justice League's most powerful foundational members. Though he most often uses his telepathic and shapeshifting abilities in battle, he is no slacker in a fistfight. His distinct vocal range, provided by Carl Lumbly, also made him one of the DCAU's coolest heroes.
Lumbly is perhaps most recognizable for his role as Marcus Dixon on the hit spy drama "Alias." With a career spanning back to 1979's "Escape from Alcatraz," he also appeared in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension," "Doctor Sleep," and "The Cure for Wellness"; television shows like "Cagney & Lacey" and "M.A.N.T.I.S."; and video games like "BioShock 2" and "Heroes of the Storm." In 2021, he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as former super soldier Isaiah Bradley in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and 2025's "Captain America: Brave New World."
Like his co-stars, Lumbly has been fairly loyal to the DC brand. Before "Justice League," he contributed vocally to DCAU projects like "Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero," "Batman Beyond," and "Superman: The Animated Series." But after playing Martian Manhunter, Lumbly reprised the role on "Static Shock," in "Justice League: Doom," and the "Injustice" video games. Additionally, he voiced Martian leader M'aatt M'orzz on "Young Justice" and played J'onn J'onzz's father, M'yrnn J'onzz, in live-action across three seasons of the Arrowverse series "Supergirl."
Maria Canals-Barrera (Hawkgirl)
The most mysterious member of the Justice League, Hawkgirl rarely talks about her past on Thanagar, and for good reason. A spy sent to scope out the Earth for a future invasion, Hawkgirl betrays the League in the three-part series finale, "Starcrossed" (one of the best "Justice League" episodes), only to turn on her home world and save Earth again. Although Shayera Hol was technically a double agent, she became a real hero as Hawkgirl and spent much of "Justice League Unlimited" atoning for her past sins.
While soaring across the DCAU, Maria Canals-Barrera also voiced Sunset Boulevardez on "The Proud Family" (a role she returned to for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" in 2022) and Paulina on "Danny Phantom." A telenovela star-turned-Disney legend, Canals-Barrera starred in the "Wizards of Waverly Place" franchise and the "Camp Rock" duology.
In addition to appearing in guest capacities on various shows she too has returned for various DC-related productions. However, unlike her other former castmates, Canals-Barrera hasn't played Hawkgirl again following "JLU," though she did reprise the role on "Static Shock" prior to the end of the original "Justice League." Despite that, Canals-Barrera played Detective Ellen Yindel in the two-part "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" animated adaptation, Bianca Reyes in "Teen Titans: The Judas Contract," and Dr. Vargas on the animated "Vixen" miniseries.
Jason Marsden (Snapper Carr)
Admittedly a minor part in the animated series, Snapper Carr played a more significant role in the original "Justice League of America" comics. Still, the show reinvented the character as an ace news reporter who appeared in 12 of its 52 episodes, which isn't nothing. Voiced by Jason Marsden, Snapper's voice is instantly recognizable, even if his actor may not be.
Marsden is best known for voicing Max Goof in "A Goofy Movie." Aside from that, he was featured in "Fairly Odd Parents," "G.I. Joe: Renegades," "Loonatics Unleashed," "Xiaolin Showdown," and "The Weekenders." But even before "Justice League," he was no stranger to the DC Universe. Marsden also played Rich Foley/Gear on "Static Shock," Bart Allen/Impulse on "Young Justice," and even a young Bruce Wayne on several occasions, including on "Beware the Batman."
He also voiced the Atom in the series of DC Nation shorts titled "Sword of the Atom" — and that's not counting his guest spots on "Teen Titans," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," and "Batman: Caped Crusader." Aside from animation, Marsden also featured on '90s sitcoms like "Step by Step" and "Full House." In more recent years, he played the security guard Bog on the Angel Studios musical drama "A Week Away: The Series."
Mark Hamill (The Joker/Solomon Grundy)
If "Justice League" featured the most iconic iteration of Batman, then it's no wonder that the series also featured the best animated Joker. It didn't take long for the show to introduce the Joker in the two-part "Injustice For All," featuring the return of none other than "Batman: The Animated Series" legend Mark Hamill. In addition, he also tackled the deeper, more stoic vocals of Solomon Grundy.
Of course, Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, but he's also made a name for himself as the Clown Prince of Crime. Just about any time Kevin Conroy's Batman was battling the homicidal clown — be it in a cartoon series, an animated film, or a video game — Hamill was on the other side of the microphone. After their final performance together in "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three," Hamill doubts he'll ever voice the Joker again — and we can't blame him.
Aside from DC-related productions, Hamill also voiced villains like Hobgoblin in "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" and Lord Ozai in "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Of course, he still tackles live-action roles, including in the Netflix miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher," the 2024 film "The Life of Chuck," and reprising his role as Luke Skywalker in the controversial "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and spin-off television shows.
Clancy Brown (Lex Luthor)
On "Justice League," Lex Luthor graduated from Superman's sworn nemesis to a foe worthy of an entire group of costumed heroes. While his role on the 2001 series was recurring, he was a bigger component of "Justice League Unlimited" during the Cadmus arc. Returning from "Superman: The Animated Series" is Clancy Brown, who delivers one of the most recognizable takes on the character.
Like many of his fellow cast members, Brown had been around for some time before tackling Lex Luthor on "Justice League." He had previously appeared alongside Carl Lumbly in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" and played memorable parts in "Starship Troopers," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Highlander." And that's not counting his animated work, namely in shows like Nickelodeon's 2012 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He is perhaps most famous for his 25+ year stint as Mr. Krabs on "Spongebob Squarepants" and its various media.
Brown revisited Luthor in several video games, cartoons, and animated films, and voiced other characters on shows like "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," "Green Lantern: The Animated Series," and "Young Justice." He's also contributed to several live-action DC projects, including voicing the villain Parallax in 2011's "Green Lantern," playing General Wade Eiling on CW's "The Flash," and portraying Sal Maroni on HBO Max's "The Penguin."
Phil Morris (Vandal Savage)
One of the Justice League's most fearsome opponents, the immortal Vandal Savage has been around for centuries. He proved his villainous genius in "The Savage Time," where the League found themselves in an alternate timeline where he is overlord of all the world. Even after defeating the would-be ruler, Savage returned on several occasions to oppose the League, with powerful vocals by Phil Morris.
While his career began long before "Justice League," it wasn't until his breakout role as lawyer Jackie Chiles on "Seinfeld" that Morris really exploded. Previously, he had appeared in various "Star Trek" installments, but nearing the 21st century, Morris began entertaining more vocal work. After playing Dr. Sweet in the underrated "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," he tackled various animated shows until headlining his own as Doc Saturday on "The Secret Saturdays."
Another actor who isn't a stranger to the DC Universe, Morris went on to play Martian Manhunter in live-action on "Smallville" and Dr. Silas Stone on "Doom Patrol." In terms of vocal contributions, he voiced Saint Walker on "Green Lantern: The Animated Series," General Zod on "Young Justice," Imperiex on "Legion of Super-Heroes," and King Faraday in the animated film "Justice League: The New Frontier." He reprised his role as Vandal Savage in the 2010 animated film "Justice League: Doom."