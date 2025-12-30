What The Cast Of The Justice League Animated Series Looks Like In Real Life

It's unlikely any superhero cartoon will ever top "Justice League." After the success of "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Superman: The Animated Series," Cartoon Network expanded the DC Animated Universe in 2001 by taking a chance on the world's greatest superheroes. With a stellar three-part opener, "Justice League" proved itself a cinematic-level wonder. With extended two-parters that felt ripped from the pages of DC Comics, the animated series was a hit with new and old fans alike.

In fact, "Justice League" was such a success that Cartoon Network launched a sequel series titled "Justice League Unlimited," extending its life for three more seasons through 2006. But while the show's creative minds, namely Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, Dan Riba, and Dwayne McDuffie, were instrumental in the direction of the animated triumph, it's the cast who truly left their mark.

Along with fan favorite Kevin Conroy continuing his nearly decade-long work as the Dark Knight, others such as George Newbern, Susan Eisenberg, and Phil LaMarr, among others, had their go at these comic icons. Together, they brought depth and soul to the Justice League, birthing the team's most iconic iteration to date. But where are they now?