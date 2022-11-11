The Deeply Personal Reason Kevin Conroy Felt Connected To Batman

Some actors are known as chameleons in the industry, able to seamlessly go from one role to the next and bring them to life without any baggage remaining from the previous. Others are known for the same character for their entire careers, with many of them trying to get away from the role and separate themselves so they can do other things. Sean Connery spent his whole life as James Bond, even if he wanted to kill him, as he famously told The Guardian. But, few others lean into their legacy the way Kevin Conroy did when he became known as the voice of Batman.

While he may have played real people like Ted Kennedy and John Laurens on TV in the 1980s (per his IMDb page), voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman for thirty years defined his career. He first landed the leading role in "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992 and parlayed that into the entirety of the DC Animated Universe, reprising in "Superman: The Animated Series," "Justice League," "Justice League: Unlimited," and "Batman Beyond." He also portrayed the character in many of DC's animated films like "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "Justice League: Doom," and "Batman: Under the Red Hood." His portrayal continued to expand into other mediums as his voice carried the "Arkham" video game series during the last decade, and he finally played a live-action version of Bruce Wayne in the CW's Arrowverse crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Of course, when someone plays a single character over three decades, there is bound to be some connection between the fictional persona and the real-life person behind the mic. For Kevin Conroy, there is a heartbreaking reason he felt so connected with Bruce Wayne.