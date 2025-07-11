Green Lantern isn't just one of the most iconic DC superheroes, he's also one of the most powerful. With the Green Lantern ring, this superhero can create anything that he can imagine, which means he can fly, fight, and save the world with the best of them.

The HBO series "Lanterns" is going to give us the full lore breakdown of the Green Lanterns in the new DC Universe, but comic book fans have already had quite a few opportunities to get to know the character(s). Green Lantern has been around since the 1940s, and various movies and TV specials have been creating live action versions of the character since the '70s. Because he can create anything he can imagine, Green Lantern is one of the most challenging comic book heroes to adapt. There have been countless amazing versions of the character in DC animated projects, but his live action appearances have been extremely limited.

You might be familiar with the infamous box office bomb "Green Lantern" from 2011, but we're willing to bet there are a few other versions of the character that you never knew existed. We're going to take a look at various adaptations to see which ones tell the best story and give us the best look at this beloved character, based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, fan Reddit discussions, and our own observations. From the most accurate to the completely cringeworthy, here's every live action version of Green Lantern, ranked.