10 Movies That Failed Because Of Terrible Release Timing

The movie business is a tricky one. You could have the best idea in the world, but the wrong script leads to a terrible film. You could have a great script, but a bad actor could tank the whole thing if their performance doesn't hit its mark. Sometimes a director fumbles the production and goes way over budget, and the movie has no hope of making its money back. Sometimes the marketing sells the movie to the wrong crowd, and no one shows up.

All of those things could potentially be avoided, but sometimes the success or failure of a film is just up to coincidence, pure timing. In other words, sometimes a movie does everything right, but factors outside of the creative team's control lead to the resulting film failing to find its audience. If a given film had come out a few months earlier, say, it might've competed against something less popular. If one of these unlucky movies had been released earlier in the year, it might've avoided being swept up in a scandal surrounding its star. Sometimes a film about Halloween comes out in the middle of summer, where it has no shot. Sometimes world-shaking events make the movie seem like it's about something completely different than they intended just days earlier.

Some of the unlucky movies on this list managed to find audiences later, while others still languish in obscurity. They all have one thing in common: these movies failed because of terrible release timing.