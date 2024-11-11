From Spaceballs To Scary Movie: The 16 Best Spoof Movies Of All Time

There's a fine line in movies between a farcical comedy and a straight-up spoof. Whether they take direct inspiration from a specific film, or just mock the stereotypes of an entire genre, parody movies are the cinematic equivalent of a Wierd Al Yankovic song. Wryly poking fun at some of the most popular movies ever made, spoof films are rarely blockbusters but have fervent fan followings in their own right. Some have even become franchises themselves.

While the spoof genre is one that Hollywood hardly seems to make anymore, there have been quite a few throughout history that have become classics. Whether they're lampooning the biggest hits or obscure fan favorites, they all deliver loads of laugh while delivering pointed satire. Hailing from the minds of creators like Mel Brooks, the Zucker brothers, and the Wayans, we've found the best that the genre has to offer, from "Scary Movie" to "Spaceballs" and beyond.