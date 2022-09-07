Why The Armie Hammer Docuseries House Of Hammer Is Being Edited After Its Release

According to Variety, an image of a bite mark shown in "House of Hammer" is being removed after significant questioning from viewers on social media. During the docuseries, Hammer's former partner, Courtney Vucekovich, believes that one of the images shown is of an alleged bite mark on her body from Hammer. However, Variety reported that the image in question has apparently been traced back to Pinterest and may actually instead be a picture of a random bite mark tattoo. As a result, Talos Films has stated that they will edit out the image, but they remain firm in supporting Vucekovich's account of her traumatic time with Hammer and the accounts from his other accusers.

In the docuseries, Vucekovich details some of the abuse she experienced during her relationship with Hammer, including coercion in engaging in sexual acts that made her feel uncomfortable, including Hammer biting her and leaving marks on her body. Vucekovich recently said to People Magazine that she believes the questioned image was sent to her from Hammer in a flood of other text messages, photos, and videos, some depicting Hammer's abuse of her body. Talos Films hasn't revealed when they will officially remove the image from "House of Hammer," although, via Variety, the company promised to make the edit as soon as possible.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).