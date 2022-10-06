The Satanic Panic Over Disney's Hocus Pocus Explained

Disney's "Hocus Pocus" franchise has been a Halloween staple for nearly three decades. With the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" in late September, its popularity has reached wicked new heights — with people from all different generations now being able to share in the Sanderson sisters' spooky season fun. But just like its predecessor, the Anne Fletcher-directed sequel has managed to spark outrage among members of certain religious groups, who reportedly believe it to be a vessel for satanic worship and "darkness," as one Texas mom puts it.

"Do not watch this film," warned Jamie Gooch in an interview with KWTX. Gooch's Facebook page went viral this week after she posted a message urging "mommas" not to let their kids see "Hocus Pocus 2" on account of its dark subject matter. "Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to," Gooch told KWTX. "Anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home."

According to her Facebook post, Gooch ultimately believes that there are several reasons why parents should avoid allowing their children to watch "Hocus Pocus 2" this Halloween season. The movie sees the return of Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) as resurrected witches once again terrorizing the legendary town of Salem, Massachusetts. While it may incorporate more modern themes and gags this time around, the film maintains its overall focus on witchcraft, which for conservative Christians like Gooch, just isn't sitting well. Below we explain why.