Stranger Things' Creators Worked On An Underrated Fox Sci-Fi Series

Sometimes it feels like "Stranger Things" came out of nowhere when it debuted in 2016 and almost instantly became the flagship series for the entire Netflix platform, growing bigger and bigger with each season as it set new records for the streamer.

Many of the show's diehard fans had never heard of series creators Matt and Ross Duffer (also known as the Duffer Brothers) before they turned on "Stranger Things" for the first time, but this duo didn't spawn out of the Upside Down with the script for the series ready to go. They actually got their start working on an underrated Fox sci-fi series that paved the way for "Stranger Things," called "Wayward Pines."

After writing and directing the low budget Alexander Skarsgård film "Hidden," the brothers joined the writers' room of "Wayward Pines," which was produced by "The Sixth Sense" writer and director M. Night Shyamalan. Based on "The Wayward Pines" novels written by Blake Crouch, the primetime series starred Matt Dillon, Carla Gugino, and Toby Jones. The brothers wrote four episodes of the show's first season, which served as the jumping off point for them to eventually create "Stranger Things."