Stranger Things Just Cemented Two Major Viewership Records For Netflix

Netflix is, of course, no stranger to breaking such records, with Variety noting both "Tiger King" and "Ozark" claimed their own in 2020 when each claimed more than 5 billion minutes of viewing in a single week. While those numbers may have been inflated by viewers settling into the early days of pandemic-related lockdowns, that was not the case for "Stranger Things 4." And in its first week of release, the seven episodes in "Vol. 1" pushed the series to an astonishing 7.2 billion minutes of viewership.

According to the same Variety piece, that makes "Stranger Things 4" the new one-week viewership champion in the streaming realm. Even after a noticeable Week 2 ratings drop, "Vol. 1" also helped the show claim the No. 4 spot on that list. And unsurprisingly, the just-released two-part season finale is already scoring big numbers too, slotting in at the No. 5, thus giving "Stranger Things" a seriously impressive three of the five all-time top spots.

That's not the only record "Stranger Things" has set for Netflix with the release of the new season. Per a prior Variety piece published on June 14, those mind-boggling numbers make it the streamer's most-watched English-language program ever. As of this writing, however, "Stranger Things" remains in second place behind Netflix's Korean-language sensation "Squid Game" as the streamer's most-watched original program, and will likely fall short of that top spot, according to Forbes. But who knows, maybe the Hawkins gang can run up that particular hill with Season 5.