Weird Questions We Really Want Stranger Things To Answer

The first half of "Stranger Things" Season 5 is officially in the books, but we still have plenty of lingering questions about the show. While they may or may not get answered by the finale, these notions still bedevil our brains. Want to hear more weird queries we'd love to have answered by "Stranger Things" before the show ends? Click the video above, and you'll be introduced to a whole bunch of thoughts to ponder.

For instance, while "Stranger Things" has always been consistent with its timeline, it seems impossible that only four years have passed since Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) kidnapping back in Season 1. Season 5 reminds us that Will was taken by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in November 1983; the main action of the latest batch of episodes takes place in November 1987. And yet — between the amount of character development that's gone down since Season 1 and the fact that 10 years have passed in the real world since the show debuted — it somehow doesn't feel logical that it's been such a brief period of time.

That's not the only plot gap we've noticed. Remember Season 3, when the show combined a Cold War-era Russian espionage plot with the opening of Starcourt Mall? We're still wondering why on earth the Soviet Union would try to build an important intelligence base underneath a mid-American suburban mall. Wasn't it enough for the show to simply open up a gate to the Upside Down in the mall and be done with it? But our questions don't stop there.