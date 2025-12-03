Weird Questions We Really Want Stranger Things To Answer
The first half of "Stranger Things" Season 5 is officially in the books, but we still have plenty of lingering questions about the show. While they may or may not get answered by the finale, these notions still bedevil our brains. Want to hear more weird queries we'd love to have answered by "Stranger Things" before the show ends? Click the video above, and you'll be introduced to a whole bunch of thoughts to ponder.
For instance, while "Stranger Things" has always been consistent with its timeline, it seems impossible that only four years have passed since Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) kidnapping back in Season 1. Season 5 reminds us that Will was taken by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in November 1983; the main action of the latest batch of episodes takes place in November 1987. And yet — between the amount of character development that's gone down since Season 1 and the fact that 10 years have passed in the real world since the show debuted — it somehow doesn't feel logical that it's been such a brief period of time.
That's not the only plot gap we've noticed. Remember Season 3, when the show combined a Cold War-era Russian espionage plot with the opening of Starcourt Mall? We're still wondering why on earth the Soviet Union would try to build an important intelligence base underneath a mid-American suburban mall. Wasn't it enough for the show to simply open up a gate to the Upside Down in the mall and be done with it? But our questions don't stop there.
But really, what is everyone's D&D class?
There are plenty of other random "Stranger Things"-related questions to be considered, including a very serious one that hasn't been answered yet: why is the show so picky about which deaths matter and motivate its characters? The series spends entire episodes mourning the loss of certain figures — like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) — but massive swaths of background Hawkins residents die violently throughout the course of the show and no one raises a protest. This is particularly noticable when the Mind Flayer absorbs a whole bunch of Hawkins citizens during Season 3 but in the aftermath the town gets on with business as usual.
Here's something else that the show has never bothered to answer — what's every character's Dungeons and Dragons class? While it's possible to speculate on what the characters would play based upon their Dungeons and Dragons alignments, the show has not been definitive on the topic outside of naming classes for the majority of the show's main kids.
Finally, we all know Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) loves Kate Bush. Her favorite song is "Running Up that Hill" from Bush's album "Hounds of Love." While that song provides one of the best uses of music in "Stranger Things," it's hard not to notice that Max never listens to any other tunes on the album. Even weirder, no one else in the show ever plays any other part of the tape, either. It's obviously a real-world licensing issue, but in the body of the series it makes little sense. Want to delve even deeper into some dangling "Stranger Things" queries? Click our video above and do a little speculating of your own.