Stranger Things Fans Need To Watch An Underrated 2015 Thriller From The Show's Creators

If you're a fan of Netflix's "Stranger Things," you'll be well aware of brothers Matt and Ross Duffer. The twin creators pulled one of the most impressive stunts in streaming television history: building a show out of '80s nostalgia and classic horror themes around a terrific cast full of kids, teens, and accomplished character actors who have become television superstars by now. What you may not know is that the Duffers only had a single credit to their name before they blew up Netflix in 2016.

Their sole feature film, 2015's "Hidden," is an underseen wonder of a flick that undeniably showed traces of their talent (even if it was unpolished at the time). For the majority of its brisk 84-minute runtime, "Hidden" feels like an adroitly crafted bottle episode — an approach that seems both an intentional choice for a concise set-up as well as a disguise to save the story's finest twist until its due arrival (a twist that we shall leave the viewer to fully discover on their own).

Before we get into the weeds of the plot, it's worth mentioning that it's somewhat surprising the Duffers managed to get two terrific and accomplished actors in the lead roles (Alexander Skarsgård and Andrea Riseborough) despite having no recognition at the time. They both delivered strong performances, yet the film dropped to a lukewarm reception with no fanfare. This was odd, given that "Hidden" was a more-than-decent and promising feature debut.