10 Saddest Big Bang Theory Episodes That Still Make Fans Cry

It's rare that Sheldon shows any type of strong emotion, but in this Season 7 episode, we see him come to terms with the death of Professor Proton, his childhood hero and the reason he pursued a career in science. He channels his grief into his demands regarding the friend group's "Star Wars" marathon on May the 4th, even if he denies caring about Professor Proton's passing because death is inevitable. After a dream that features Proton as a ghost Jedi helping him from the grave, Sheldon is forced to acknowledge that all the men he looks up to — like the professor and his father — are now dead.

In addition to watching Sheldon come to terms with Professor Proton's death, the others talk about their regrets in life in "The Proton Transmogrification." Leonard has many, like not traveling more and not saying yes to Penny's marriage proposal. Penny cries at the funeral, not over the professor, but because she hasn't lost anyone close to her, so being at the funeral is new and makes her emotional.

Ultimately, the entire episode has a tone not present in the majority of "The Big Bang Theory." While there is a bit of comic relief, everything is laced with a melancholy that makes the audience upset alongside Sheldon, especially since Professor Proton is clearly based on Bill Nye the Science Guy, a figure important to an entire generation's childhood. Losing someone you look up to always hurts, and watching Sheldon go through it is an emotional journey.