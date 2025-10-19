14 The Big Bang Theory Storylines That Never Paid Off

"The Big Bang Theory" was not gifted with a complex overarching plot, but it definitely had storylines that carried over from one episode to another. Its tales underlined each character's personal growth and helped develop them into a gaggle of lovable nerds. Yet sometimes the show still managed to ignore traits or burgeoning relationships it had begun to establish, taking the series in an unpredictable direction.

These lost plot threads didn't just ended up affecting the trajectory of multiple character arcs, they ultimately changed the complexion of the sitcom forever. Imagine what might have been had Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) found true love, or Penny (Kaley Cuoco) had spent her days creating fashion accessories instead of peddling prescription drugs. Whimsical notions, but ideas the show roundly rejected.

There are a lot of long-lost "Big Bang" plot threads, and fans continue to wonder what the show might have done had they developed Penny's sister or taken the time to explore Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) fears. Here's a list of 14 storylines that "The Big Bang Theory" ended up ignoring, dropping or just plain saying no to over the course of its 12-season run.