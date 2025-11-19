10 Most Annoying The Big Bang Theory Characters, Ranked

Where do we even begin with Leonard Hofstadter? Let's get one thing out of the way: part of the problem at play here is that Johnny Galecki might be the worst actor at "fake eating" in television history, so whenever Leonard is "enjoying" a "meal" with his friends — something that happens almost constantly on "The Big Bang Theory" — it's physically painful to watch Galecki hold his fork like an alien and shove food around without even bothering to pretend to ingest it. Now that we've got that out of the way, Leonard is a judgmental and often rude jerk who objectifies women like Penny and puts them on pedestal, only to throw tantrums when they don't behave exactly as he hopes.

Right from the beginning of his relationship with Penny, Leonard is more invested than she is and is also decently cowed by her, but that doesn't stop him from, say, telling Penny he loves her and becoming an absolute menace when she doesn't say it back immediately. At other points in the series, Leonard makes it clear that he doesn't respect Penny's intelligence, even rewriting one of her community college papers for her because he assumes she won't do a good job, and he even cheats on her while he's away on a research mission and doesn't bother to tell her he kissed somebody else until they're about to elope in Las Vegas. On top of everything else, Leonard, who wants children, doesn't seem to believe Penny when she repeatedly says she isn't sure she wants to be a mother, but regardless, the show rewards him with Penny's surprise pregnancy at its conclusion. Leonard can be insufferable, but still, he's not the worst of the worst.