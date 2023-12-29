How The Big Bang Theory Paid Tribute To Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy After His Death

Leonard Nimoy's influence is all over "The Big Bang Theory." After all, the show's core group of nerdy scientists are obsessed with Star Trek, and Nimoy's iconic character, Spock, is mentioned numerous times. In one famous example, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) acquires the actor's DNA and plans to clone it. Considering how much Nimoy's legacy informed storytelling on "The Big Bang Theory" when he was alive, it isn't surprising that the creators paid tribute to him after he passed away in 2015.

Season 8's "The Colonization Application" concludes with a black-and-white photo of Nimoy in place of Chuck Lorre's trademark vanity cards, which he often uses to send messages to his show's viewers. The accompanying caption for the Nimoy tribute reads, "The impact you had on our show and lives is everlasting."

Of course, this wasn't the last time "The Big Bang Theory" paid tribute to Nimoy after his death. A subsequent episode features one of his family members, who sits down with Sheldon to discuss his love of Star Trek and Spock.