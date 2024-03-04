The Big Bang Theory: Here's What Howard's Mother Looked Like In Real Life
"The Big Bang Theory" is chock full of minor recurring characters, from the scheming Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to the goofy yet kind-hearted Zack Johnson (Brian Thomas Smith). However, few can claim to be loved by the majority of fans despite only popping up now and again. One of these individuals is the mother of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Mrs. Debbie Wolowitz (Carol Ann Susi), who makes her presence felt throughout the show's run. Her loud, raspy voice bellowing through the halls of the Wolowitz household is one of the show's hallmarks, even though fans never get a look at her face.
While Mrs. Wolowitz might not appear in the flesh on "The Big Bang Theory," it's not hard to figure out what the actor behind her looks like. From the start of her career in the '70s until her death in 2014, Susi appeared on a variety of television shows and in a fair amount of movies, giving "Big Bang Theory" fans plenty of sources of what Howard's mom potentially looked like. Among her most notable credits include TV projects like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," and "Something So Right" and film productions such as "The Secret of My Success," "Coyote Ugly," and "Cats & Dogs."
Of course, Susi's character never shows her face on "The Big Bang Theory," so it's entirely possible the actor's likeness doesn't match that of Mrs. Wolowitz at all — especially if one takes into account some eyebrow-raising background details.
The Big Bang Theory hints that Carol Ann Susi's face isn't that of Mrs. Wolowitz
Carol Ann Susi makes her introduction as Mrs. Wolowitz in "The Big Bang Theory" Season 1's "The Dumpling Paradox," kicking off a run that concludes in Season 11. She makes at least one vocal appearance in the role in every season between, with the exception of Season 9 and Season 10. She also posthumously brings the character to life on "Young Sheldon," specifically in the episode "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast" from Season 2, via archival recordings. Suffice to say, Susi is the definitive actor behind Mrs. Wolowitz, but "The Big Bang Theory" has teased a different look for the character.
Aside from the odd limb or shot of only a small portion of her head and body, the best look "The Big Bang Theory" has ever given at Mrs. Wolowitz is seemingly through pictures. It can be theorized that the photographs seen on the walls of the Wolowitz home include her, with her having dark hair and thick-rimmed glasses. Though Susi was known to have darker hair and wear glasses, the facial features in the images aren't exact matches. Therefore, either these pictures are indeed of Mrs. Wolowitz and she doesn't resemble Susi, or these pictures are of other members of the Wolowitz family and it can be assumed that Susi's likeness is that of Howard's mom.