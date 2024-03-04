The Big Bang Theory: Here's What Howard's Mother Looked Like In Real Life

"The Big Bang Theory" is chock full of minor recurring characters, from the scheming Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to the goofy yet kind-hearted Zack Johnson (Brian Thomas Smith). However, few can claim to be loved by the majority of fans despite only popping up now and again. One of these individuals is the mother of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Mrs. Debbie Wolowitz (Carol Ann Susi), who makes her presence felt throughout the show's run. Her loud, raspy voice bellowing through the halls of the Wolowitz household is one of the show's hallmarks, even though fans never get a look at her face.

While Mrs. Wolowitz might not appear in the flesh on "The Big Bang Theory," it's not hard to figure out what the actor behind her looks like. From the start of her career in the '70s until her death in 2014, Susi appeared on a variety of television shows and in a fair amount of movies, giving "Big Bang Theory" fans plenty of sources of what Howard's mom potentially looked like. Among her most notable credits include TV projects like "Cheers," "Seinfeld," and "Something So Right" and film productions such as "The Secret of My Success," "Coyote Ugly," and "Cats & Dogs."

Of course, Susi's character never shows her face on "The Big Bang Theory," so it's entirely possible the actor's likeness doesn't match that of Mrs. Wolowitz at all — especially if one takes into account some eyebrow-raising background details.