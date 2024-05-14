The Death Of Gollum In The Lord Of The Rings, Explained

Most people remember the fiery image of Gollum plummeting to his death in Peter Jackson's iconic film "The Return of the King." While the means of his death is famous, though, a recent development in the cinematic landscape has raised new questions about the events leading up to Gollum's final moments — and how they could factor into a movie set to come out in 2026.

On May 9, Warner Bros. announced that two new Middle-earth movies are in production at the studio. Peter Jackson is returning to help with the creative process, while his co-writers, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are also helping out with the new projects. The first of these will also be directed by Gollum actor Andy Serkis, and it has the working title "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately exploded at the news, as fans in the know chimed in on the idea with varying degrees of support and criticism.

For those who aren't on the inside track of J.R.R. Tolkien's world, though, the announcement may have been a bit of a head-scratcher. A hunt for Gollum? Doesn't he do the hunting? He catches fish, tracks Frodo and Sam, and is always stalking the One Ring. Who hunts Gollum? The surprising answer is none other than Aragorn, son of Arathorn. The Ranger is instrumental in tracking and capturing Gollum, a critical activity in the sequence of events that lead up to "The Lord of the Rings" story.