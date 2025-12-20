10 Best Running Star Trek Gags, Ranked

In the egalitarian, postcapitalist world of "Star Trek," humor is one commodity that never goes out of style. When you're facing off with yet another overpowered alien who claims to be a god, bantering with a spoon-headed tailor, or enduring a self-righteous Vulcan lecture on the morality of space exploration, a little levity goes a long way. Luckily, the "Star Trek" franchise is full of great running gags — intentional or otherwise.

Take, for example, Data (Brent Spiner) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" lavishing his "good kitty" Spot with everything from special food to a lovingly crafted ode despite the fact that Spot is a holy terror, viciously attacking Riker (Jonathan Frakes), trashing La Forge's (LeVar Burton) quarters, and even running off to have a litter of kittens. And then there's long-lived Lanthanite Commander Pelia (Carol Kane) of "Strange New Worlds" constantly dropping off-handed remarks about taking LSD or working as a roadie for the Grateful Dead. There are even a few running gags in the "Star Trek" universe that continue to unite fans down through the generations.

Since even a positronic brain could use a good laugh every now and then, here's our Trekkie-informed ranking of the top 10 running gags in the franchise.