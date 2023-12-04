Who Are Star Trek's Lanthanites & Are They Really Immortal?

The risk with making a prequel series to a long-established series is treading in old territory. In Season 2 of "Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds," the show avoids this by introducing a new race with interesting applications.

"We just got into a discussion as a writer's room about what would be an interesting, very different energy to throw into our cast... So we had this idea about a race of people who lived among humans for thousands of years unknown to us," co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers reflected in an interview for Paramount+. They decided to introduce a Lanthanite, Pelia, played by critically acclaimed actor, Carol Kane. While not truly immortal, the Lanthanites can live indefinitely and were exactly the type of character the show was looking for. After the departure of the original chief engineer, Hemmer (Bruce Horak) the team wanted a different energy added to the crew of the Enterprise.

"Here's someone who never really has to face their mortality. How would you see life differently if you were that person?" This question gets answered almost as soon as Pelia is brought on board. After teaching engineering at the Academy for so many years, she needs a change of pace. She confesses to Spock (Ethan Peck) that living almost forever has one drawback: boredom. What she doesn't get into is how long almost forever really is.