Star Trek's Starfleet Uniform Colors Explained

There are few constants in this world, and while many will cite death and taxes, blue being the color for science and medical in "Star Trek" is another. Despite myriad changes over the years — with numerous color swaps and alternate uniforms created for various shows and movies — blue has always been the color to denote the sciences, going all the way back to Dr. Boyce in the first "Star Trek" pilot.

Since those days, blue has been the color for medical personnel like Dr. McCoy in "Star Trek," Dr. Crusher in "The Next Generation," and even the likes of Dr. Bashir in "Deep Space Nine," when Starfleet uniforms flipped the placement and put all the blue along the shoulders. Even in the far future of the 32nd century in "Star Trek: Discovery," blue remains the stalwart Starfleet color designation denoting science and medicine.

In the 1990s, though, the costume department was clearly testing out different shades, because sometimes science blue would become a bit more turquoise under certain light. And it's worth noting that "Star Trek: Discovery" experimented with doctors and science officers wearing all white, albeit briefly. But whether bright blue, dark blue, or even shades that have a bit of green in them, medical and science officers have always gotten the blues in the end.