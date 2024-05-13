The Real-Life Legal Issues Of Star Trek's Brian Bonsall, Explained

The multi-species son of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" warrior Worf, Alexander Rozhenko was the adorable Klingon boy with just enough squishy human genes to keep his dad constantly on his toes. A typical gifted kid, young Alexander was sharp as a bat'leth with a troublesome side, at various points landing himself in hot water by lying, stealing, and generally being a pain in the ridges. Throughout "The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Alexander would be played by four actors. But it seems that one in particular, former child actor Brian Bonsall, shares Alexander's propensity for landing in trouble. But unlike the Klingon child he played, Bonsall's unruly streak veers into dangerous territory that led to multiple legal troubles between 2007 and 2010.

Cast as the cherub-cheeked, precocious Andy Keaton in "Family Ties" at only five years old, Bonsall would put in countless work hours by middle school. By the time he was cast in "Star Trek" a few years later, the boy actor had racked up credits in several TV movies and shows, earning three Young Artist Awards for his performance on "Family Ties."

But like many young actors, Bonsall struggled through the transition into adulthood. After deciding to focus on music, the former child actor began working in construction to support his musical career while living in Boulder, Colorado, when he was arrested for third-degree assault against his girlfriend in 2007. In 2009, after a year spent evading authorities following a missed court date, Bonsall was arrested again for assaulting a friend. The following year, Bonsall was sentenced to probation after popping hot for cannabis on a court-ordered UA before finally getting his life on track in the ensuing years.