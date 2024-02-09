Star Trek's Redshirt Death Trope Explained

When braving the farthest reaches of space, you'd hope that something as simple as your outfit wouldn't impact your likelihood of survival. We're not talking about spacesuits that keep your eyeballs getting sucked from their sockets. We mean the color scheme. Unfortunately, that was precisely the case in the early days of "Star Trek," when wearing a red shirt aboard the Enterprise meant a sealed fate for some. As part of the security or engineering departments, cracking out the crimson threads really was like having a bullseye on your back, just waiting to be hit by the phaser blast or alien threat that Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and crew were dealing with that week.

Their deaths weren't in vain, though. These red-wearing crew members who went down in the line of duty were thrown into the crossfire to demonstrate the severity of the situation. How would audiences find out how lethal the creature of the week was or how evil the newest foe of Starfleet could be without someone getting iced? What's the alternative? Kill one of the core cast, like the captain or Spock (Leonard Nimoy)? Are you out of your Vulcan mind? These walking warning signs had to take the hit. But while these casualties of space exploration may have become synonymous with being killed off on one of the most iconic entries in science fiction, it turns out that redshirts weren't as cursed as fans might think.