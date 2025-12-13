10 Best TV Shows Like The Abandons

When it comes to the Western, TV-loving audiences are (sadly) no longer living in the "Golden Age" of the genre. Once upon a time, there were countless Old West adventures on display across the Big Three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC), with programs like "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Rawhide" dominating the market. But ever since "Yellowstone" wowed audiences in 2018, there has been a renewed interest in small-screen horse operas that has pushed the genre back into the spotlight. While there may not be as many now as there were back in the '50s and '60s, shows like Netflix's latest hit drama, "The Abandons," prove that the Western still attracts powerhouse performances.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, "The Abandons" is set in the fictional Angel's Ridge on the edge of the Washington Territory, where Anderson's Constance Van Ness lords over the frontier town with a greedy desire for more. Headey's Fiona Nolan, by contrast, leads a small group in Jasper Hollow, namely her four adoptive children, who stand opposed to the Van Ness takeover. Armed with exceptional performances from its leads and plenty of soapy flavor, "The Abandons" is a revenge-focused take on the Western that hinges on the showdown between two rival mothers who will stop at nothing to protect the legacy they're building for their children.

Whether you loved "The Abandons" or were a bit underwhelmed, there are other dramas out there with similar styles, themes, and Western flair worthy of your time and attention. So, if you were left wanting more after "The Abandons" ended on that major cliffhanger, consider giving some of these shows a try. You may just find your next binge on the wild frontier.