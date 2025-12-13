10 Best TV Shows Like The Abandons
When it comes to the Western, TV-loving audiences are (sadly) no longer living in the "Golden Age" of the genre. Once upon a time, there were countless Old West adventures on display across the Big Three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC), with programs like "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Rawhide" dominating the market. But ever since "Yellowstone" wowed audiences in 2018, there has been a renewed interest in small-screen horse operas that has pushed the genre back into the spotlight. While there may not be as many now as there were back in the '50s and '60s, shows like Netflix's latest hit drama, "The Abandons," prove that the Western still attracts powerhouse performances.
Starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, "The Abandons" is set in the fictional Angel's Ridge on the edge of the Washington Territory, where Anderson's Constance Van Ness lords over the frontier town with a greedy desire for more. Headey's Fiona Nolan, by contrast, leads a small group in Jasper Hollow, namely her four adoptive children, who stand opposed to the Van Ness takeover. Armed with exceptional performances from its leads and plenty of soapy flavor, "The Abandons" is a revenge-focused take on the Western that hinges on the showdown between two rival mothers who will stop at nothing to protect the legacy they're building for their children.
Whether you loved "The Abandons" or were a bit underwhelmed, there are other dramas out there with similar styles, themes, and Western flair worthy of your time and attention. So, if you were left wanting more after "The Abandons" ended on that major cliffhanger, consider giving some of these shows a try. You may just find your next binge on the wild frontier.
Godless
Just before "Yellowstone" made its mark on television, Scott Frank created a memorable miniseries for Netflix that (perhaps along with its revival of "Longmire") helped establish a foothold for the Western genre on the streamer. "Godless" follows injured outlaw Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell) as he is on the run from his former mentor, Jeff Daniels' truly frightening, one-armed Frank Griffin. But things get all the more complicated for Roy when he stumbles into the New Mexico town of La Belle, run almost entirely by women after 83 of the men were killed in a mining incident. Finding favor in Michelle Dockery's Alice Fletcher, Roy hides out at her ranch as Frank closes in, putting all of La Belle in danger.
Despite playing on many of the traditional genre conventions associated with the Western, "Godless" was an obvious precursor to "The Abandons" in that it's a largely female-driven drama. The series ran for seven episodes on the streamer and caught the attention of critics and audiences everywhere, proving that there was still something novel about the dusty genre. With stellar performances from its main cast and breathtaking scenery to boot, "Godless" is a riveting tale of independence, justice, and redemption that is tough to press pause on. It's certainly one of Netflix's most underrated miniseries that's worth a watch.
The Son
For a Western epic all about legacy and fighting for the future of one's family, another brand worth giving a go is AMC's "The Son." Starring Pierce Brosnan as the older Eli McCullough and Jacob Lofland as his younger self, the series largely covers the final years of the Texan cattle baron's life, splicing them in with his younger days alongside a band of Comanche. As the old ways of the Wild West wind down, McCullough wrestles with his own place in the world, as well as with holding his lifelong empire together — especially after discovering oil beneath his neighbor's land. Brosnan leads the series with a powerful performance that rivals any of his other work, proving him to be the genre's most unsung star.
Based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer (who helped co-create and develop the series), "The Son" ran for two seasons on AMC, ending with a proper conclusion that flashes beyond McCullough's life to that of his granddaughter. With similar themes to "The Abandons" and plenty of intense character-driven drama, this is a series that you won't want to miss. It's no wonder that this one is considered one of the best modern TV Westerns there is, even if it wasn't overly beloved by critics. Still, you can't go wrong with a historical drama that covers not just one time period, but several, especially as each new development adds dramatic layers to its lead character.
The English
If you haven't heard of "The English," it's a show you've probably slept on for too long. This joint venture between BBC and Prime Video follows Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, who has traveled West to kill the man who killed her son. Joined with Pawnee scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), Cornelia travels the Old West to secure her revenge, only to find so much more than she bargained for. While it's easy to lose track of some of the details, Cornelia and Eli are the reason you make it to the end of "The English," which will surprise you in more ways than one.
Perhaps the most obvious connection here to Netflix's "The Abandons" comes in the form of the basic plot itself. Just as Gillian Anderson's Constance Van Ness seeks the truth about her son's disappearance (which is really a murder) on that series, so too does "The English" meditate on some of the same ideas. The fact that both are Englishwomen is also a factor. Of course, we're not really meant to root for Constance on Netflix's latest Western drama, but Cornelia is a protagonist well worth following on "The English," even if she doesn't always get things right. If you're looking for a quick binge, this six-episode miniseries will be a perfect follow-up.
Hatfields & McCoys
When it comes to intense blood feuds that tear whole families apart in the process, there is no greater tale than "Hatfields & McCoys." Based on the historic Civil War-era rivalry, this 2012 miniseries pits Kevin Costner's "Devil" Anse Hatfield against Bill Paxton's Randall McCoy as their families go to war, trading blows and blood like one exchanges money with a shopkeeper. Forbidden romances are born, fallen sons are buried, and these two men flirt with losing it all in the conflict. With powerhouse performances by its leading stars and an ensemble cast of recognizable players, "Hatfields & McCoys" is one intense drama that won't let up until the end.
"The Abandons," of course, largely hinges on the familial conflicts between the Van Ness empire and the makeshift Nolan family opposing them, and while neither the Hatfields nor the McCoys are incredibly well off, the same sentiment is true here. This three-part History Channel epic pulls directly from the stories of the original conflict itself, honoring the history as well as the men and women who made it. Of course, whether "Hatfields & McCoys" actually qualifies as a Western is up for debate, considering that it takes place east of the Mississippi, but whatever way you slice it, it's a period drama that will complement "The Abandons" quite nicely.
American Primeval
Another stellar Netflix frontier drama, "American Primeval" hit the streamer in early 2025 and set the stage for how horrific, violent, and unforgiving the West could be. As Sara Holloway (Betty Gilpin) flees westward to avoid her neglectful husband and start a new life for her son, Devin (Preston Mota), they are guided by a mountain man named Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch), who attempts to dissuade them from going any further. At the same time, the series chronicles the conflict between the Union Army, the local Native American tribes, and the LDS Church that has pioneered the Utah Territory under the leadership of the conniving Brigham Young (Kim Coates).
Created by "The Revenant" screenwriter Mark L. Smith and directed by Peter Berg, "American Primeval" is as intense as it is riveting and certainly not a miniseries for the faint of heart. While "The Abandons" is a fictional tale largely devoid of any direct historical connections, "American Primeval" splices its main fictional narrative with that of real-life history, namely through the use of Shea Whigham's Jim Bridger and its depiction of the infamous "Mountain Meadows Massacre." Between this, "Godless," and "The Abandons," it's clear that Netflix thrives when it leans into gritty Western content, with this installment being arguably the grittiest.
1923
Escaping from the traditional Old West period of American history, "1923" takes the Western into the 21st century as Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) seek to preserve their family legacy. As they deal with deadly forces encroaching on their Montana-based cattle empire, their nephew, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), finds himself on a globe-trotting adventure, having been swept up in a romance with the youthful Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer). As the Duttons battle an unbalanced business tycoon who gives the word "depravity" a whole new meaning, "1923" is not your typical Western program, but it's thrilling the whole way through.
Technically a prequel to "Yellowstone" (here are some behind-the-scenes facts you should know), "1923" made a name for itself as a Dutton drama with plenty of historical intricacies that add layers of depth to the world. For something a bit deeper than "The Abandons" but with similar notions of familial loyalty, self-preservation, and sweeping romances, this two-season series ought to be added to your watchlist stat. Even better, like "The Son" before it, this one actually has a real ending, though if you want more, give the prequel miniseries "1883" a watch as well. It'll only provide additional context to "1923" that will make certain character deaths mean just a little bit more.
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
With motherhood being at the crux of "The Abandons," there's no better Lena Headey drama to follow it up with than this one. Sure, Headey made a name for herself in her time on "Game of Thrones," but "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" proved her worth as a leading star. Playing the titular heroine, Headey's Sarah Connor is a tough-as-nails warrior hell-bent on seeing the artificial intelligence Skynet destroyed before it can ever be born, all so that her son, John Connor (Thomas Dekker), might be able to live a normal life. Partnered with the reprogrammed Terminator Cameron (Summer Glau), the three of them wage war against the machines in the 21st century.
Although set in vastly different times, there are loads of similarities between Headey's portrayal of Fiona Nolan on "The Abandons" and what we see of Sarah Connor here. Not only are both incredibly headstrong and capable in a fight, but also their efforts in protecting their respective children often pull them apart. If you enjoyed Headey's work in Netflix's Western program, then you'll love the two seasons' worth of material found in "The Sarah Connor Chronicles'" 31 episodes. While this "Terminator 2" sequel trades the Old West for T-888 cyborgs, alternate futures, and plenty of time travel, Headey is as grounded in her efforts as ever.
The Big Valley
Drifting into the era of classical Western television, "The Big Valley" is unlike any of the other shows on this list, but it's a powerful addition that ought to be given a chance. The one-hour program follows the Barkley family on their self-named Barkley Ranch as they deal with keeping their cattle business afloat in the years following their patriarch's death. In her husband's place is Barbara Stanwyck as Victoria Barkley, a no-nonsense matriarch who is as headstrong and capable as any man, running the organization with confidence and a deep love for her children — including her husband's illegitimate son, Heath (Lee Majors).
For four seasons and over 100 episodes, "The Big Valley" captivated audiences on ABC. Between Stanwyck's stellar performance as Victoria and the family-centric nature of the series, this Western made rounds in the late '60s just before the advent of the "rural purge" several years later. Fans of "The Abandons" will find a very different show here, admittedly, but one that feels very much in step with some of the same ideas. For one, the Barkley Ranch is not too far off from the Van Ness operation (aside from the illegal activity, of course), and both are run by strong matriarchs who look out for their children above all else. "The Big Valley" may be a bit more traditional, but it's a worthy addition to this list.
Deadwood
Arguably one of the most popular horse operas out there, "Deadwood" was HBO's Western masterpiece in an age where the genre was no longer so popular on the small screen. It renewed an interest in the historical tales of actual places like the titular South Dakota mining town, as filmmaker David Milch brought the era to life with period-accurate everything — well, except cursing, of course. With a large cast that includes Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock, Ian McShane as Al Swearengen, and Keith Carradine as Wild Bill Hickok, "Deadwood" is a drama compiled from the literal pages of history, complete with memorable names from the era that made Deadwood what it is today.
For three seasons, "Deadwood" dominated on HBO, leaving many disappointed when the show was prematurely canceled. It would later be followed up by "Deadwood: The Movie" in 2019, which gave fans some additional closure all these years later. While there is little that ties "Deadwood" to "The Abandons" on the surface (besides them both existing in the same genre space), the idea that both are set in declining mining towns that result in enough blood and f-bombs to keep things interesting. If you like the style of "The Abandons" but are looking for a bit more substance in your Western drama, then "Deadwood" is a great place to start.
Yellowstone
Perhaps one of the biggest complaints about "The Abandons" is that the series is a bit too dramatic at times, living up to the Western's occasional "horse opera" moniker. But if the show's overly soapy nature doesn't much concern you, then you'll probably love "Yellowstone." The Paramount Network drama follows cattleman John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he fights to keep the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from falling into the hands of greedy land developers, corrupt politicians, and the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation that borders the land. With his children by his side, the Dutton patriarch fights like hell to keep anyone from upending his family legacy — and is willing to kill whoever gets in his way.
We mentioned "1923" earlier, but "Yellowstone" is the flagship neo-Western that kickstarted the entire Yellowstone Universe brand. It's here that Taylor Sheridan told his unforgettable tale of the modern American West, and if what you loved about "The Abandons" is the multi-layered plot, morally ambiguous characters, and stunning landscapes, then this is the five-season drama for you. Although there are various prequels and upcoming sequel spin-offs that further embellish this corner of the genre, "Yellowstone" is largely self-contained and can be enjoyed all on its own.