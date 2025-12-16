Every Main Character On The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

"The Big Bang Theory," the hit CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady that ran for twelve seasons and the same number of years, introduced a colorful cast of characters during its run, including a whole host of supporting players. Still, when push comes to shove, the show focuses on seven main characters: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), to be specific.

Though Bialik and Rauch's characters didn't fully join the show until it was already established, Amy and Bernadette quickly became a vital part of the show in their own right, and that begs the question: which main character is the best main character on "The Big Bang Theory?" Obviously, this is seriously subjective; not every person has the same favorite character at the end of the day. When push comes to shove, though, some main characters are just ... better than others.

For this ranking, we've considered the character's overall evolution and trajectory, their innate qualities that don't really change throughout "The Big Bang Theory," and basically whether or not you'd even consider hanging out with this character if they were real. At the end of the day, some characters on "The Big Bang Theory" exhibit real growth, and others stay standing still in a way that feels frustrating by the series' conclusion. Here are all seven of the main characters of "The Big Bang Theory," ranked.