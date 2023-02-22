The Big Bang Theory Is The Single Worst Example Of Fake Eating In Television History

Acting is hard. There's no getting around that. Most people probably think they could easily do what their favorite stars do — walk around a set, hit their marks, and say funny things that elicit canned laughter over and over again — and those people would be wrong. Dead wrong, in fact. None of that stuff is easy, and that's why actors, especially ones in popular sitcoms, make way more than, say, our nation's teachers.

Salaries aside, acting can definitely be tricky, and one of the trickiest aspects of it is probably working with props and other objects. Whether you're treading the boards on Broadway or doing all that stuff mentioned earlier that makes the canned laughter happen, props can make an actor's job just a little bit harder. That said, if you've got years of experience under your belt, you should be able to mime your way through most situations.

Apparently, that's not true; even veterans of the craft seem to struggle with pretending to do everyday tasks if there's a camera pointed in their direction. Think, for a second, about every time you've watched an actor wave a coffee cup around without a single drop of hot liquid flying everywhere. More egregious than that, however, is eating — and this wildly popular sitcom is the worst offender when it comes to fake eating.