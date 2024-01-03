The Grossest Big Bang Theory Trend That The Upcoming Spin-Off Must Fix

To fully track the issues "The Big Bang Theory" has with women, we have to first look at Penny, a character who doesn't even get an official last name until she marries Leonard (with an elopement in Season 9 and a wedding with their friends and family in Season 10). Penny is nothing more than eye candy when she's first introduced; after moving in across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon, all of the guys — including Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrappalli, who can't even talk to women without being extremely drunk — drool over her, treating her as a mere object.

Ultimately, Penny, thanks in no small part to Kaley Cuoco's fully winning performance, proves that she's so much more than a pretty face. Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj might be book-smart, but she knows how to navigate day-to-day life better than most of them. In its better moments, the show does try to give Penny her due and show that knowing complicated formulas isn't the most important thing to every single person.

"The Big Bang Theory" still spends a significant amount of time screwing her over, though. Throughout the series, Penny gives up her long-held, important dream of acting professionally to become a pharmaceutical representative — though to be fair, that can be a lot more lucrative. Leonard cheats on her while he's away on an expedition, and when he's around, he frequently demeans her intelligence. Then, during the series finale, Penny — who has been extremely open about not wanting kids — is pregnant. That effectively closes the door on this character, who deserved not just a better ending, but a more fulfilling arc ... and much better treatment from the men around her.