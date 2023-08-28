Kaley Cuoco's Best Episodes In The Big Bang Theory

Before Kaley Cuoco was solving airport-related murders in "The Flight Attendant" and antagonizing Batman in "Harley Quinn," the actress was well known for playing Penny in the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." In the series pilot, Cuoco's character is the new neighbor to physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), becoming a fish out of water in their world of science, fandom, and social awkwardness.

Cuoco played the role throughout the show's run from 2007 to 2019. During that time, her character of Penny formed an on-screen relationship with Leonard, while also building a rapport with Sheldon and characters who joined later like Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler or Melissa Rauch's Bernadette Rostenkowski.

Across the 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco often played the straight man in her neighbors' nerdy escapades. The actress has had many shining moments throughout the show, both for herself as an actress and for her character's own journey knowing this colorful cast of geeks. These are some of Kaley Cuoco's most iconic moments playing the role of Penny in "The Big Bang Theory."