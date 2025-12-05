We Rewatched The Big Bang Theory Season 1 And It's Completely Different Now

"The Big Bang Theory" started as a sitcom about a group of nerds being socialized by their comely next-door neighbor. It ended as a show about three couples and one single guy navigating their adult lives in Pasadena. Want to hear more about how startlingly different Season 1 of "The Big Bang Theory" is compared to the rest of the show — and how changes made to various episodes along the way may have changed your perception of it? Click our video above, which runs down all of the different ways the first chunk of the sitcom has changed over the years.

There's no way to mince words about this one — originally, the first episode of "The Big Bang Theory" opens with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) visiting a sperm bank for geniuses. Their very '00s goal? A faster wifi speed. This joke is completely excised from the version shown in syndication, so if this part of the episode doesn't sound familiar, fire up your DVD player. Speaking of technology — check out all of that formerly cutting-edge gadgets that the boys and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) use in the show. If you're old enough to remember what "Fractional T-1 Internet" is, then you're going to get Sheldon and Leonard's jokes about Skynet "getting kinky" — but nowadays, those are references that are bound to go over viewers' heads.