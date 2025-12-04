12 Worst Movie Moments Of 2025

2025's cinema scene was, as the saying goes, "the best of times, the worst of times." High points were plentiful this year, particularly when it came to high profile, foreign-language imports. Filmmakers like Jafar Panahi, Eva Victor, Ryan Coogler, Park Chan-wook, Dea Kulumbegashvili, and so many more delivered works rife with creativity, exemplifying an artistry only cinema can realize. There were also extraordinary performances that will go into history books as all-time greats. However, paired up with all these creative peaks in the best movies of 2025, there were also frustrating artistic craters.

The latter was reflected in the worst movies of 2025, which often crumbled thanks to (among other faults) deeply cynical storytelling choices. Littered across these underwhelming titles were the absolute worst movie moments of 2025. Much like the worst movie moments of 2023, these scenes are memorable in all the wrong ways. Some of these movies had scenes suffering from subpar writing. Others were hindered by miscalculated visual impulses. Still other motion pictures made the unwise decision to let Gal Gadot rap. Whatever went haywire here, these 12 especially dreadful 2025 movie moments will go down in infamy.