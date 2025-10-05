2025 has delivered some all-time great movies, including "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," "Sorry, Baby," and "April." However, no year of cinema is devoid of truly terrible motion pictures. So it is with 2025, which has delivered plenty of notable turkeys even before the year is through. Across 2025's first nine months, several dismal motion pictures have infiltrated the pop culture zeitgeist, including multiple exceptionally atrocious titles that have taken the internet by storm in all the wrong ways. Examining the 10 worst movies of 2025 so far, there's no common thread binding why all these films failed in their respective creative aims. No two snowflakes are alike, and no two underwhelming features from this year went haywire in the exact same way.

Some of these subpar 2025 titles suffer from a lack of visual imagination. Others were built on ill-conceived ideas for movies in the first place. Still others were deeply cynical exercises from major studios that clearly only existed to make a quick buck. Endeavors once perceived as licenses to print money instead turned into embarrassing wastes of countless artists and millions. On and on the reasons for these failures go.

These various motion pictures went awry because of wildly varying problems, but they all came out within 2025's first nine months. Before the year is over, let's look back on what cinematic atrocities were unleashed on the public so far.