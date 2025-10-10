3 Best And 7 Worst Moments In Tron: Ares

After years of waiting, "Tron" fans can finally head back to The Grid with "Tron: Ares," which further develops the world established in 1982's "Tron" and its 2010 sequel "Tron: Legacy." Director Joachim Rønning and screenwriter Jesse Wigutow focus this installment on Ares (Jared Leto), a program created by nefarious Dillinger Systems CEO Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters) to obey orders and destroy his corporate rival, Encom CEO Eve Kim (Greta Lee). However, Ares gradually becomes fascinated with being human and seeks out the Permanence Code, which enables digital entities to remain in the real world indefinitely.

So begins a duel between humans and machines that, frustratingly, largely takes place within the ordinary real world rather than the flashier Grid. That's one of many weird shortcomings in the latest "Tron" entry, which has all its potential weighed down by egregiously subpar elements (namely, Leto's terrible lead performance). Exploring the three best and seven worst moments in "Tron: Ares" illuminates the various creative highs and lows of this big-budget ordeal.

Some of the artists brought on to the production, namely composers Nine Inch Nails, delivered above and beyond what was expected of them. However, the absolutely most baffling "Tron: Ares" moments reflect a feature in desperate need of greater creative energy. Exploring all that "Tron: Ares" has to offer reinforces why so many moviegoers will leave this trip to The Grid feeling more than a tad unsatisfied.