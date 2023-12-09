The Worst Movie Moments Of 2023

One of the greatest tests Junior (Paul Mescal) receives in "Foe" — to determine how he's handling the prospect of getting sent out to live in Earth's orbit — comes towards the end of the film's second act, as evaluator Terrance (Aaron Pierre) takes him into an empty room and asks him some questions. These queries launch Junior into a diatribe against his co-workers at the local chicken plant, with Junior especially registering disgust at the way their teeth or spit sometimes just fall out nonchalantly when they're eating. He's sickened by these people and, perhaps, by the thought of being stuck in the same class as them as well as how the world is sending folks out into the cosmos rather than taking care of clearly sick folks here.

There's lots of subtext going on here, but it's hampered by the insecure filmmaking from director Garth Davis, which ends up smothering Junior's monologue with an intrusive score. Mescal's performance is also misdirected to go way too big too soon. These outsized tendencies don't communicate the idea that Junior is a man who has lived around the unspeakable for eons, but rather the filmmakers behind "Foe" being uncertain audiences would understand this scene is "dramatic" without the score telling them this. It's all too ham-fisted and ends with Junior just punching the walls behind him. The conceptually interesting ideas informing this "Foe" scene get lost in the noise, and that's a real shame.