Him: Is The 2025 Horror Movie Worth Watching?

Contains spoilers for "Him"

It has a massive pedigree as a Black List contest-winning script and is a Monkeypaw Productions picture, but neither of those factors will help "Him" find success. Want to know why? Watch our complete rundown of the movie above, which will tell you about why its promising trailer failed to live up to expectations — and why the middling watch might not be worth your weekend dollars. Watchable but forgettable, and laden with cheap non-scares, "Him" is trying to become the latest surrealistic horror flick to turn a buck at the box office. But it falls far short of what movies like "Jacob's Ladder" and "Get Out" have done before it. It wants to generate horror out of the extremes athletes go through to reach tip-top shape, and the way a cult can spring up out of a person's success, but has weak results. Call it "Rosemary's Football Game," but you likely won't be seeing it again.

Another problem "Him" has? Its repetitive nature. Bearing a singular theme and a singular point, it goes on and on hammering that point in until viewers are completely exhausted. It's unfortunate, because the film provides "Scary Movie" maven Marlon Wayans with a rare chance to do drama, something the trailer hints that he's able to conquer with relish. Something "Him" probably won't be able to conquer, on the other hand? The worldwide box office.