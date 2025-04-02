Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In Snow White

We don't mean to keep picking on Andrew Burnap's Jonathan, but he's a big part of a lot of the dumb elements of "Snow White." Jonathan gets partnered up with six other bandits in the film who don't really have all that much to do. Two of them kind of have a love story while one of them gets set up to be this great crossbow marksman and then fires a crossbow at the end. Other than Jonathan being the love interest, none of them really have any bearing on the plot, and we think there's a good explanation for why that's the case.

This is merely a theory, but given Peter Dinklage's remarks about having dwarfs in the film, it would stand to reason that Disney wanted to get away from the seven dwarfs at first. Maybe Snow White was originally going to spend much of the runtime with seven bandits instead. This appears even more likely considering the casting of George Appleby (an actor with dwarfism) as Quigg, which could've been a way for Disney to reference the seven dwarfs without having all of them in there. Further down the line, Disney may have gotten cold feet about not including the seven dwarfs and threw them in anyway.

Of course, this is all speculation, but it would explain why the bandits have pretty much nothing to do throughout the movie. Jonathan's presence makes sense as a new love interest for Snow White who gets to spend more time with her before reviving her via a kiss. It'd be a little weird if he was hanging out in the woods all by himself. At the end of the day, his fellow bandits just needed more to do, because we're guessing you can't even recall any of their names.