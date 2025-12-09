10 NCIS Guest Stars Who Went On To Massive Hollywood Careers

In Season 12 of "NCIS" in 2014, Millie Bobby Brown guest-starred as an unexpected child antagonist — one of the darkest characters in "NCIS" history. Now, audiences know her as one of the main protagonists of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," which recently returned for its long-awaited final season.

Joining the latter show in 2016 at just 12, she (as well as her acting career) has grown before our eyes. Her haunting performance in "Stranger Things" opened other opportunities on the big screen, such as her starring roles in blockbuster "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2019 and its sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021. She deepened her partnership with Netflix with her own franchise on the streamer, "Enola Holmes," in 2020. It speaks to her status in the industry that she is not only trusted to carry a franchise, but star in it alongside prominent actors like Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. The second film premiered in 2022, and the third installment will hit Netflix sometime in 2026.

For now, fans of Brown can enjoy her swan song as Eleven in the final episodes of "Stranger Things" airing at the end of December 2025. Here's a recap of season 4 if you have yet to dive into the final season.