The 12 Biggest Oscar Snubs Of The 2020s (So Far)

"The Worst Person in the World," a 2021 Norwegian dramedy about a woman (Renate Reinsve) drifting between multiple careers and relationships with two different men (Anders Danielsen Lie and Herbert Nordrum), managed two Oscar nominations: best international feature and best original screenplay. The latter was one of the bigger nomination surprises of its year, proof that the Academy was growing increasingly open to recognizing international films beyond just their designated category. That trend only continued throughout the 2020s, with two non-English best picture nominees a piece for 2023 ("Anatomy of a Fall," "The Zone of Interest") and 2024 ("I'm Still Here," "Emilia Pérez").

Would "The Worst Person in the World" have gotten in for best picture just a few years later? It certainly deserved to. Joachim Trier's film is way better than "CODA," which won the award in its year. It's frankly insulting that anyone would rank it below "Don't Look Up" on their ballot. One could argue "The Worst Person in the World" is better than all of the best picture nominees from 2021 except "Drive My Car" (the one foreign language film that made it in).

We'll see if Trier and Reinsve's next collaboration, "Sentimental Value" (in theaters November 7), will do what their previous film should have done but didn't, and make it in for best picture. Gold Derby's combined odds predict it getting in for picture and eight other categories.