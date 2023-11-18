The Ending Of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is a prequel to the popular young adult franchise "The Hunger Games." Originally consisting of three books by Suzanne Collins and four movies, the dystopian series grew with a new book in 2020 and now a new film adaptation.

This time, audiences are thrown back in time to the 10th Hunger Games, watching as Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe), a character they've come to know as President Snow, is a young adult trying to win an award from school that will pay his way through university. He doesn't anticipate being one of the first mentors in the Hunger Games. Snow and his friend Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) act as mentors, with Snow's cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer) guiding him from the sidelines. As he tries to help Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a District 12 tribute, survive the Games, his life changes completely as he questions who he is and the life he wants to lead.

Grab a plate of potatoes and get ready to head back to Panem. Here's everything you need to know about the 10th Hunger Games, Snow's short-lived excursion to the districts, and where he and Lucy Gray landed after the Games.