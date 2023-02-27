Ant-Man 3's Corey Stoll Burst Out Laughing When He First Saw Himself As MODOK

When Scott "Ant-Man" Lang (Paul Rudd) made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut via his self-titled 2015 movie, the jovial ex-thief had his work cut out for him. While figuring out the mechanics of his size-manipulating suit, he found himself up against Darren Cross (Corey Stoll): the ruthless protégé of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who sought to use Pym Particles — which power the Ant-Man suit and other pieces of technology — for his own nefarious purposes. Thankfully, Lang was able to stop him, with Cross' Yellowjacket suit malfunctioning and seemingly crushing him as it shrunk to a microscopic size.

However, it turns out that Cross didn't meet his end in "Ant-Man." His busted suit only severely deformed him and sent him to the Quantum Realm, where he was discovered and rehabilitated by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). In the process, he shed the identity of Darren Cross to become MODOK (Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing). That meant for the entirety of 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Stoll basically had to play a comically large head with little limbs in a gold and purple hoverchair.

The MCU's take on MODOK has become an internet sensation since "Quantumania" released, with fans the world over having a good laugh over his sheer goofiness. As it turns out, when he first saw the character's design, Corey Stoll couldn't help but laugh too.