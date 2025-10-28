The Only Recap You Need Before Stranger Things Season 5

After years of waiting, the final season of "Stranger Things" is almost upon us. If you've forgotten what happened the last time we visited Hawkins, have no fear — check out Looper's video above for the only recap you need ahead of "Stranger Things" Season 5. Clearly intending to milk the fifth and final season for all it's worth, Netflix has split it into three chunks, all of which will drop on major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.

"Stranger Things" has remained a consistently popular and acclaimed show for Netflix, with Season 4 of the series earning an impressive 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences also adored the adventures of the Hellfire Club, with 89% of them giving Season 4 a positive score on the website. Presumably, Season 5 will pick up right where "Stranger Things" Season 4 ended, with the Upside Down seemingly spilling over into the real world.