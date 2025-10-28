The Only Recap You Need Before Stranger Things Season 5
After years of waiting, the final season of "Stranger Things" is almost upon us. If you've forgotten what happened the last time we visited Hawkins, have no fear — check out Looper's video above for the only recap you need ahead of "Stranger Things" Season 5. Clearly intending to milk the fifth and final season for all it's worth, Netflix has split it into three chunks, all of which will drop on major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.
"Stranger Things" has remained a consistently popular and acclaimed show for Netflix, with Season 4 of the series earning an impressive 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences also adored the adventures of the Hellfire Club, with 89% of them giving Season 4 a positive score on the website. Presumably, Season 5 will pick up right where "Stranger Things" Season 4 ended, with the Upside Down seemingly spilling over into the real world.
Stranger Things Season 4 left Hawkins reeling
The final episode of "Stranger Things" Season 4 saw the residents of Hawkins begin to recover from what they thought was an earthquake. The disturbance was actually the result of the villainous Vecna's actions, with the gate separating the Upside Down from the real world weakening. The gang comes to realize that not only is Vecna still alive after their double-barrel attack on his physical form, but also that the Upside Down has begun to meld itself to Hawkins (for a refresher on what the Upside Down is, click here).
Fan favorite Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) bore the brunt of the battle, nearly dying and ultimately ending up in a coma. The rest of the group is battered but recovering, with a brutal fight behind them and an even bigger task to be completed. Can they actually defeat Vecna for good? Or will they end up losing everything they hold dear? The last chapter in the "Stranger Things" timeline will begin unfolding on November 26, 2025. Make sure you're fully caught up going into it by watching the video above.