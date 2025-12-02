11 Biggest Differences Between Wicked: For Good And The Book

Contains spoilers for "Wicked: For Good"

Every time a story gets retold, some parts of it change. When Gregory Maguire published his novel "Wicked" in 1995, he was reimagining the world of Frank L. Baum's "The Wizard of Oz." Nearly a decade later the Broadway musical "Wicked" transformed Maguire's novel and put it in front of a brand new audience.

Jon Chu's two-part "Wicked" screen adaptation sticks close to the Broadway musical's version of the story, meaning it strays from the original novel. The second half, "Wicked: For Good," blew everyone away at the box office and finishes Chu's adaptation in style, but fans of the movie have to be wondering how different from the book it really is. Maguire has made his feelings about the adaptation known, but taking a closer look at the differences helps make each version feel even more unique and special. Each takes the same characters and the same basic plot, but the book and the movie use all those elements to achieve wildly different effects.

Whether or not the ending of Chu's movie lives up to the book is entirely up to you, but check out our review of "Wicked: For Good" to see what we made of this musical finale. After you've sung your heart out to every song in the musical, it's worth taking a look at how events play out in Maguire's novel to see what "Wicked: For Good" does well, and what brilliant storytelling flourishes it leaves by the wayside.