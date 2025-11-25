Why Wicked: For Good Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

After years of stewing in development, moviegoers finally got to see a film version of the Broadway musical "Wicked" on the big screen in November 2024. There was always the possibility that waiting so long to get this film adaptation realized would've made the project old news by the time it hit multiplexes. Instead, "Wicked" blew everyone away at the box office. The saga of Elphaba and Glinda was just as powerful as ever. It was so mighty, in fact, that it couldn't be confined to just one feature.

With a $150 million domestic debut, "Wicked: For Good" had the second-biggest domestic launch of 2025. Like its predecessor, it utterly shattered box office norms for non-Disney musical movies, making a huge amount of money for Universal. This is a remarkable debut on every level, but how did we get here? There are several reasons "Wicked: For Good" had such a gargantuan domestic launch. Read on for all the reasons that "Wicked: For Good" followed in the footsteps of the first film and smashed the box office.