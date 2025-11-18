Wicked: For Good Review — Strong Performances Keep A Wobbly Script Afloat

The best changes in "Wicked: For Good" put greater emphasis on how Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) fights for Animal rights. An exciting opening scene has her causing a commotion freeing the creatures forced to pave the Yellow Brick Road. Elphaba's new song written for the movie, "There's No Place Like Home," is a rallying cry for Animals considering fleeing Oz to stay and fight — I expect to hear it sung at every "Broadway Votes" event for at least the next three years. The scene where she discovers the fate of Dr. Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage in "Part 1," now without a voice) has been expanded into a wild crashing of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) would-be wedding (one curious choice with disturbing implications: insects are included among Oz's intelligent Animals, meaning the butterflies at the Glinda-Fiyero wedding are likely slave labor). The ending has also been expanded to center Animal liberation, albeit perhaps with too easy a resolution.

The filmmakers deserve some credit for listening to the disabled community's criticism of how the play handled the story of Elphaba's wheelchair-using sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode); the character in the movie is no longer "cured" of her disability but instead given a different sort of enchantment. That representational improvement, however, doesn't change that Nessarose's big character turn is still one of the most rushed and underdeveloped parts of the story — even if it does lead to an awesomely creepy practical effects transformation.

Describing the pacing of "Wicked: For Good" makes me feel like the nurse in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," deciding Dewey needs more and less blankets at the same time. The first act feels particularly dragged out — it adds a medley of reprises before slowly getting to the stage show's Act 2 opening number "Thank Goodness/Couldn't Be Happier" — but then, like the show, big developments will pass by in the course of a single scene or in jumps between scenes. The latter is most readily apparent once the story starts directly overlapping with that of "The Wizard of Oz." Given the darker tone, it makes sense there'd be less humor than in "Part 1," but aside from some of Jeff Goldblum's schtick as The Wizard, the comic relief here also falls oddly flat (Grande, the comedic secret weapon of "Part 1," is on more serious business here).