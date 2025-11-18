How Wicked Author Gregory Maguire Really Feels About The Movie Adaptation

It's been three full decades since author Gregory Maguire released his game-changing book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West." So what does Maguire think of the blockbuster musical and film franchise that followed?

So what does Maguire think? In an interview with CBS News in November 2024, shortly before "Wicked: Part One" hit theaters, Maguire said this of the film:

"It will change the trajectories of imaginative children's lives. They will take from it and they will build on it. And I wouldn't be surprised if 40 years from now... we see another story that continues to unpack part of what I have created. That's how art works."

Maguire continued, "If people leave the movie theater and feel as if they have been reminded to take a few seconds before making snap judgments about somebody they see who might be offensive or frightening or just different, just othered, if they will do that, then the movie will have done something that the play does and that I think my novel does too. "

Elsewhere, at Yahoo Entertainment, Maguire was quite blunt: "It's far better than it has any right to be."

After "Wicked" (the novel) became a smash hit in 1995 and spawned a series of novels also by Maguire called "The Wicked Years," the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz" became part of the pop culture canon in its own right. Then, in 2003, Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz adapted Maguire's book for Broadway, shortening the title to just "Wicked" (it's cleaner). Then, in 2024, director Jon M. Chu, previously known for his adaptation of another big Broadway musical ("In the Heights"), launched a two-part film series, starting with "Wicked: Part One" that November and concluding with "Wicked: For Good," which hits theaters on November 21, 2025.