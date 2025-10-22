The Only Recap You Need Before Wicked: For Good

While 2024's "Wicked" was undeniably popular, its upcoming sequel, "Wicked: For Good," is destined to have more magical enchantment and musical mastery for us to enjoy. If you need to be reminded of what happened in "Wicked" before the follow-up hits theaters, check out Looper's video covering the ins and outs of the first installment.

The film, based on the long-running Broadway musical of the same name, itself adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, follows ambitious student Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande) and green girl Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) at Shiz University. While Galinda, who later shortens her name to Glinda, and Elphaba are sworn enemies at first, they later become fast friends and journey to Emerald City to meet the mysterious Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). "Wicked: For Good" will cover the musical's second act in which Elphaba and Galinda proclaim their respective titles of the "Wicked Witch of the West" and "Glinda the Good."

Not only did "Wicked" blow everyone away at the box office, with over $750 million in ticket sales worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, it was also nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Production and Costume Design. The film also received largely glowing reception, including a positive review from Looper's critic and a fantastic 88% fresh critics' rating and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.