The Wicked Movie Should Skip The Broadway Play And Embrace The Weirder Wonders Of The Book

This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Whether we asked for it or not, the "Wicked" movie is coming — in two parts, for some godforsaken reason. "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" director Jon M. Chu is helming the adaptation of Stephen Schwartz's wildly popular musical that is set to release its first part in late 2024, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty straightforward adaptation from the stage to the screen.

For the uninitiated, the musical version of "Wicked" goes like this: Imagine if the Wicked Witch of the West, who is named Elphaba in this take on "The Wizard of Oz," had a very complicated inner life. A young girl cursed with a verdant skin tone, Elphaba constantly worries about her sister Nessa (who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the East), who suffers from chronic illness, and the two are separated when Elphaba goes to Shiz University. There, she ends up rooming with Galinda, who — you guessed it! — later shortens her name to Glinda and becomes the Good Witch. After a rocky start, the two become lifelong friends, rallying against a corrupt magical government and Elphaba's romance with the handsome Fiyero.

Putting the viability of this adaptation inside, the biggest argument to be made here is this: the "Wicked" movie should adapt the original book, instead of the musical it inspired. Why? Because the book so messed up.