Things Only Adults Notice In Moana

For how massive Disney princesses are as a cultural institution, it's rare that they actually get to be multi-dimensional characters with rich inner lives and clearly-defined preoccupations — and it's rarer still for those preoccupations to be completely unrelated to romance. As a character, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho, who has a producer role on the "Moana" live-action remake) is the rare example of a Disney princess who isn't boxed in by gendered storytelling customs.

Moana has a vibrant personality that is manifested coherently throughout the movie, a clear set of beliefs grounding her, and non-romantic wants and goals that feel tangible. Sure, her mission is initially tied to a male character in Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson in one of his very best movies). But, when Maui's help turns out not to be strictly necessary for saving her home island of Motunui and protecting her people, Moana does it herself.

Even more importantly, the film lets Moana's interiority guide the plot in a way rarely seen among Disney female protagonists, which is extra impressive considering "Moana" almost had a completely different main character. Virtually everything in the movie happens because Moana makes it happen or otherwise sets it into motion. She quite literally shapes her own story, which makes her an exceptional model to teach girls about autonomy.