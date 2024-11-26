Moana 2 Review: Disney's Sequel Fails To Recapture The Magic Of The Original

The songwriters on "Moana 2" been gifted the unenviable task of stepping into the shoes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and love him or hate him, there's a reason he's become one of the Mouse House's resident hitmakers. But even if Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's songs don't sound like bargain bin Miranda knock-offs, they share the same narrative preconceptions in a way that makes them pale in comparison. Take "Here," a power ballad complete with Auliʻi Cravalho belting "I am Moana!" in the final chorus, which is so transparently an attempt to recapture the magic of "How Far I'll Go," that the team behind the movie has already referred to it openly as a "spiritual sequel." As for "You're Welcome," the cheeky up-tempo number sung by Dwayne Johnson's Demigod Maui, it also gets an unflattering mirror in the form of "Can I Get A Chee-Hoo," by far the worst number on the soundtrack, if only because it's the only time when the voice actor performing it feels like they're phoning it in. If the other songs never quite feel as shameless in the ways they mimic numbers from the first film, then you have Cravalho's impressive pipes to thank.

Elsewhere, you can never quite shake the feeling that this movie has little reason to exist beyond shipping entire warehouses full of "Moana" toys before the holiday season kicks in — there's a reason this is getting a prime Thanksgiving release, likely with an eye on capturing toy sales on Black Friday. This isn't exactly a novel criticism for a Disney project, but there's usually enough substance within the films themselves to make it barely worth mentioning; as with, you guessed it, "Frozen 2," it's clear that new characters and deep bench supporting characters from the first have been given a bigger platform purely for toy purposes. Yes, Heihei the chicken is back along for the ride, but now we've also got more of Moana's pot-belly pig Pua, and a battle with an even bigger army of coconut pirates than in the first. The latter especially remain among the most delightful creations in the movie from a pure animation standpoint, but even with that in mind, it's hard to justify exactly why they've been brought back into the fold. I can't exactly complain that a film aimed at children takes this jingling keys approach to bringing back familiar characters for the sake of it, but there is an inherent laziness to the justification here that you wouldn't find in, say, a Pixar animation sequel.

None of this will matter to the young target demographic, who will likely make this endure as much as the original via endless rewatches. But whereas parents and kids alike will have been charmed by the first, "Moana 2" will be overshadowed for anybody other than the youngest kids watching. It will likely make a billion dollars regardless.

"Moana 2" premieres on November 27.