Moana's Auli'i Cravalho Confirms Her Role In The Live-Action Remake

Apparently, the animated "Moana" movie is as far as star Auli'i Cravalho will go — but she'll still be involved in the live action remake.

Cravalho took to Instagram to announce that, while she'll executive produce the live-action take on "Moana," she won't play the title character again. (At 22, this makes sense; while she looks extremely young, Moana is definitely not in her twenties.) It does sound, though, that Cravalho will be intensely involved in the entire movie — especially the casting director — thanks to her producing credit.

"As an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," Cravalho said in a video on her Instagram. "I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that helped inspired her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."