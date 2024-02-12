This Dwayne Johnson Movie Dominated Streaming Charts In 2023

Even years after its release, one of Dwayne Johnson's most popular films is still as prolific as ever. After making a name for himself with the WWE, Johnson pivoted to acting and emerged as an action star, lending his talents to flicks like "Doom" and "Southland Tales." Along the way, Johnson began to focus on family-friendly and comedic fare, appearing in Disney's "The Game Plan" and "Race to Witch Mountain." In 2016, he continued his relationship with Disney by voicing the demigod Maui in the animated flick "Moana." Released in November 2016, "Moana" was a sensation upon its debut, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews, which translated to financial receipts of almost $630 million.

And seven years after its release, "Moana" is still making waves for Disney and Johnson. Nielsen, the industry leader in measuring audience viewership, says that "Moana" was the most streamed movie of 2023 (via Variety). The research firm says that the animated adventure film received over 11.6 billion minutes of viewership — significantly higher than other films that topped the streaming charts, like Disney's "Encanto" (9.7 billion minutes) and Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (8.8 billion minutes). In most countries, the film is exclusively available on Disney+. Overall, six out of the 10 most streamed movies in 2023 were available on Disney+.

Most of the top 10, which boasts films like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," is made up of projects that were released in 2022 and 2023, making the success of 2016's "Moana" all the more pronounced.